Baylor Baseball Evens Series With 7-4 Victory Over Oral Roberts

Baylor Press Release

By: Rachel Caton

WACO, Texas – The Bears evened the series with Oral Roberts up at one game apiece after taking game two, 7-4, on Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark.



The Bears (4-2), collected seven runs on 11 hits and were flawless on defense, bouncing back from an uncharacteristic night in the field on Friday.



Senior catcher Andy Thomas launched his second home run of the year and was tied for the team lead on the day with two RBI.



Junior infielder Nick Loftin, sophomore infielder Ricky Martinez and senior outfielder Mack Mueller each also had two RBI apiece.

The Bears jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning off Thomas’ two-run shot and never looked back.



They added four more runs on four hits in the bottom of the third to extend the lead to 6-0. Martinez brought home two on a double and Mueller followed with a two-RBI single.



Through the first three frames, Baylor starter Evan Godwin, making his first collegiate start, faced just one batter over the minimum, not surrendering a hit until there were two outs in the third inning.



In the fourth, a solo home run by Jordan Wiley put Oral Roberts on the board, 6-1 Bears.



The Bears added one more run in the sixth inning, taking advantage of an Oral Roberts fielding error to make it a 7-1 ballgame.



The Golden Eagles plated three in the seventh inning, with back-to-back solo home runs from Blake Hall and a second long ball of the day for Wiley. Reliever Logan Freeman entered the game with two on and one out and a walk loaded the bases and a wild pitch brought home the third run of the inning. Freeman locked in and minimized damage, however, getting a strikeout and a line out to end the inning.



Baylor relievers Tyler Thomas and Luke Boyd took care of things down the stretch, both facing the minimum in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.



Godwin earned the win to improve to 1-0 on the year, while ORU starter Tanner Rogen fell to 0-2 on the year after allowing six runs on eight hits through 4.0 innings of work.



Boyd earned his first save of the year.