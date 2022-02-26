WACO, Texas – Due to inclement weather in Waco, Baylor baseball’s Saturday game vs. No. 23 Duke has been postponed.



The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, Feb. 27, between the Bears (2-3) and the Blue Devils (3-2).

Game one’s first pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT, with game two to follow approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of game one at Baylor Ballpark.



Both games will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and available on radio at ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM and 92.3 FM.

