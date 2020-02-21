Baylor Baseball Hosts Oral Roberts University

WACO, TX – The Bears are hosting Oral Roberts University this weekend, and have been practicing all week at Baylor Ballpark in the unpleasant weather. Preparing for a series in cold weather can make it tough, since a player might not be reaching their full potential at practice, since weather can hinder a player’s performance. Although when it comes to game time, the Bears think the advantage goes to the pitcher.

“When you mis-hit a ball it hurts,” Steve Rodriguez said. “Can’t feel your fingers for a couple outs or innings, it just makes it kind of easier for pitchers to have success, but at the same time, when hitters get hot, it doesn’t matter when they do it.”

“As a pitcher, I honestly truly think it’s harder for the hitter,” Hayden Kettler said. “The hardest thing for me, is not when you’re out on the field, but in-between innings.”