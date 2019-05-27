Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Baylor Baseball Selected as Number 2 Seed in UCLA Regional

Sports

by: Baylor Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Press Release

By: Rachel Caton

WACO, Texas  The Bears have advanced to the NCAA Regionals for the third time in four years under head coach Steve Rodriguez, as they were selected as the No. 2 seed in the UCLA Regional in Los Angeles, May 31-June 3, it was announced Monday by the NCAA.

Baylor (34-17) is making its third-straight NCAA Regional appearance for the first time since a stretch of four-consecutive appearances between 2009-12. This is the 21st regional selection in program history.

BU will open up against No. 3 seed LMU (32-23) on Friday, May 31 at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN3 at UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium. Depending on the result of the first game, the Bears will face either the winner of loser of the No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 4 Omaha matchup in game two on Saturday, June 1.  

Baylor is 44-46 all-time in postseason play, 37-29 in regionals, 23-15 in neutral regional games and 4-12 in away regional contests. The Bears have not played any of the four opponents in the UCLA Regional in 2019. This is also the first time the Bears have played in a regional in Los Angeles and the second-straight season the Bears have been selected to a West Coast regional, after being the No. 2 seed in the Stanford Regional in 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected