WACO, TX — On Sunday, the Baylor Baseball team played two exhibition games against Air Force, with the Bears winning both, by a 12-3 and 4-3 final.

In game one, Steve Rodriguez’s team found itself down 3-1, but proceeded to score 11 unanswered runs. The Bears also trailed 3-0 in the second game, but scored four straight runs to win 4-3.

Next up for Baylor Baseball is the team’s Green and Gold World Series, which starts on November 12.