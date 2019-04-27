Baylor Baseball Takes Series Opener over TCU 6-3

Baylor Took the opener of their series against TCU 6-3 on Friday Night at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth.

The Bears took and early 3-0 lead on Friday through 3 innings adding anoither run in the 5th and two runs in the 8th to put the game out of reach for TCU.

Paul Dickens got the start and gave Baylor 4.2 innings of work scattering six hits and allowing 3 runs. Logan Freeman, Ryan Lekich and Kyle Hill Pieced together the 4.1 innings to shut the door on TCU.

With Baylor’s win and Oklahoma State’s loss to Texas Tech the Bears retake first place in the Big 12 Conference.