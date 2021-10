WACO, TX — On Thursday night the Baylor Baseball team took down the Texas Rangers Instructional team by a 6-0 scoreline in 12 innings.

The win was highlighted by the Bears’ pitching, which as a whole held the Rangers to just three hits overall. Jake Jackson, the transfer from Nevada, was incredibly impressive in his Baylor debut as he struck out seven over five innings of work.

The Bears will be back in action when they host an exhibition against Air Force on November 7.