WACO, TX — After a 1-0 week that saw Baylor go on the road and beat Oregon, the Bears are still the top-ranked team in the nation, according to Monday’s AP Top 25 poll.

Scott Drew’s team is 10-0 to this point in the season and is one of three Big 12 teams in the top ten.

Baylor will next be in action later tonight as the Bears host Alcorn State at 6:00 pm.