Baylor Bears 9-0 After Gutsy Triple OT Win vs. TCU

WACO, TX – The Bears gutted out a 29-23 triple overtime win against TCU, improving to 9-0 on the season. At the end of regulation, the score was tied at 9, after a hardnosed defensive game from both teams. The Bears take pride in performing well on defense, knowing how it benefits their offense.

“If they don’t have a good game,” Grayland Arnold said. “We’re okay with that, we want them to feel like they can go out there and play loose, and play comfortable.”

The undefeated Baylor Bears are getting a lot of attention nationally, ESPN College GameDay will be in Waco this coming Saturday, for their game against Oklahoma. Matt Rhule is a big fan of former NFL coach, Bill Parcells, who is famous for his saying ‘you are what your record says you are.’

“Everyone is gonna talk about us all week of what we’re not,” Matt Rhule said. “And that’s what happens when you get to be up here and you get to be ranked, everyone has to find your flaws, so let’s talk about what we are, we’re just a tough, hardnosed, resilient group of guys, that goes out there and competes and plays.”