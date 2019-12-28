Baylor Bears Arrive in New Orleans

WACO, TX – The Baylor Bears arrived in New Orleans, and were greeted by a jazz band as they got off the plane. The Bears didn’t waste any time, as they went straight to the Superdome from the airport, for a full pad practice, to set the tone for this once in a lifetime experience.

“I look forward to all the events,” Matt Rhule said. “All the opportunities for our kids to be around each other, that comradery, and I want to get out and really truly experience New Orleans, you know I’m gonna spend some time with my wife, we’ll go out, my wife and I are foodies.”

Senior linebacker, Jordan Williams, is ecstatic about being in New Orleans, from the moment he stepped off the plane.

“Hearing the music as soon as we got off,” Jordan Williams said. “It just felt real, I mean this is like a dream, I remember when I was younger, thinking it was unfathomable.”