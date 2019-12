WACO, TX – The Bears are heading to the Sugar Bowl, after a gutsy performance against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship. Even though the Bears lost, in the big picture, it’s a win for the program, as it sets the bar for the future.

“We’ll be back,” Matt Rhule said. “So I told the young guys, feel that pain of watching those guys pull that stuff out, and celebrate, and let that drive you in the off season, but at the same time, also understand what we’ve done.”