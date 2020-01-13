Baylor Bears Make History in 67-55 Victory Over Kansas

WACO, TX – Baylor defeated Kansas on national television, marking the Bears first ever win at Allen Fieldhouse. Their 12 point victory over Kansas, tied the largest margin of victory, by any visiting team at Allen Fieldhouse, in Bill Self’s 17 years at Kansas. The Bears are thrilled for Scott Drew, to finally post that long awaited win in Lawrence.

“We gave him a lot of love when he came into the locker room,” Jared Butler said. “It’s just so long, not winning here, it’s tough to win here, the place is amazing.”

“I’m happy it’s this group,” Scott Drew said. “Because they worked really hard for it, and coaches always love guys that work hard, and then are able to benefit from their hard work.”