Baylor Defeats Iowa State 23-21

WACO, TX – Baylor and Iowa State both played their first conference game of the season today at McLane Stadium. The Bears entered the matchup sporting a 3-0 record, while the Cyclones were 2-1.

Both teams started off on the wrong foot, missing a field goal, but the Bears had the momentum heading into the half, as they blocked Iowa State’s field goal attempt, following Denzel Mims touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. The Bears carried their energy into the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns, to take a 20-0 lead.