Waco, : TX – November 16, 2019 – Baylor University: Tom Rinaldi on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

WACO, Texas- It was an early start to gameday for some Baylor fans as ESPN’s College Gameday rolled into Mclane Stadium.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside Mclane stadium for the broadcast. Many attendees created signs for the occasion.

The broadcast began at around 8 A.M, but some students and fans had been camped out at Mclane Stadium since Friday waiting to claim their spot.

Baylor takes on Oklahoma tonight at 6:30