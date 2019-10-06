Baylor Football 5-0 After Beating KSU 31-12

WACO, TX – The Bears improve to 5-0 on the season, after beating Kansas State 31-12. Baylor also improves to 2-0 in the conference, as they defeated Iowa State last weekend. The Bears went into the half leading 10-3, then scored 21 points in the second half, and kept the Wildcats from scoring a touchdown, until the fourth quarter. Baylor is now one win away from being bowl eligible.

“I said to the guys, you’re 5-0,” Matt Rhule said. “And they were more mature than me, they said coach, we’re 1-0 this week.”

