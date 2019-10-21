Baylor Football 7-0 & Still Hungry

WACO, TX – The Bears are off to an incredible start to the season, sporting a 7-0 record, including 4 conference wins, and the Bears are tied for first place in the Big 12 with Oklahoma. Yesterday, the Bears didn’t put the game away until the fourth quarter, where they scored 21 points, right after the Cowboys scored their final touchdowns.

“It feels real good to be 7-0,” Josh Fleeks said. “But we do have a week off, but I don’t think we’re gonna take it as a week off, it’s gonna be a regular week, as any other week would be.”

The Bears made a big statement in beating Oklahoma State in Stillwater, and even though they’re sporting an undefeated record, they’re still hungry.

“I think we’ve got a resilient group, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Charlie Brewer said. “We’ve got to be able to come out in the first half and put some points on the board, and I think we’re on a good track to making that happen.”