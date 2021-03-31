Baylor Football Alums All in, With Dave Aranda

WACO — Three former Baylor Football Players worked out as a part of Baylor’s annual pro timing day getting a chance to work out for NFL Scouts and meet the new coaching staff.

Spencer Drango (2011-2015) Chris Platt (2014-2019) and Drew Galitz (2015-2019) were all in attendance on Wednesday. Drango and Galitz getting a chance to meet Head Coach Dave Aranda and some of his staff and they gave rave reviews.

“A lot has changed,” Drango a 2016 5th-round pick said. “Yeah, so it’s been good and everyone’s been nothing but welcoming. I got to meet several coaches — Coach [Dave] Aranda yesterday, and it was a good conversation. Just a quick one just, ‘Hey how are you and everything but everything’s positive so really excited, see what he can do here.”

Drew Galitz left right before Aranda arrived and while he gets a different vibe than what Matt Rhule had in place he thinks that can be good for this program moving forward.

“Great guy,” Galitz said of Aranda. “You can just tell he’s he’s a good guy. “I really like what they have going on around here. Just talking to some of the players, you can tell that they’re really bought in to what he has and what they have. They just got to get rolling. They’re gonna be fine. Nothing but confidence in those guys.”