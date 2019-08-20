Baylor Football Awards First Single-Digit Numbers of 2019

WACO, TX – Matt Rhule told the media today, the first four single digit jersey numbers were given out. Rhule brought this tradition to Baylor, after implementing it at Temple, to where the team votes on who they think the toughest players are.

“I think they’re all very well deserving,” Matt Rhule said. “We legitimately have 14 to 15 guys who deserve to put on a single digit, so it’ll be interesting to see how the voting goes, as we continue to move forward.”

Rhule said that senior running back, JaMycal Hasty, had the most votes he’s ever seen as a head coach, and Hasty will continue to wear number 6. Senior linebacker Clay Johnston was also a single digit jersey winner, and will now wear number 4 instead of 44. The other two winners include senior safety, Henry Black, who will continue to wear number 8, and junior corner back, Grayland Arnold, who will now wear number 1, after wearing number 4 the last two years.

Rhule opened the press conference with a statement about the tragic death of running back Cedric Benson, who died in a motorcycle accident this past weekend.