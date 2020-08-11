Baylor Football Benefits From NFL Style OTA’s

WACO, TX – Baylor’s football team is continuing to work out, as their season hangs in the balance this week. Head coach Dave Aranda raved about Charlie Brewer, in his opening media session on Saturday, and commended the team for where they are on learning the system. Aranda feels like this NFL style of OTA’s is benefitting his team, as they ramp up to what they hope is a season.

“I was talking with Matt Wells the other day,” Dave Aranda said. “And he was going, ‘Davey, I like this better, I like the OTA’s better than spring ball because it leads up and leads right up to it’ and there was some evidence of that, what he was talking about today, guys were making checks, guys were the offense would check and the defense would see, they will check that check, typically you will never get that on the first day of new staff, first day of fall camp.”