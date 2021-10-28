Baylor Football continues to stay motivated after becoming bowl eligible

WACO, TX — With a win over BYU in its most recent game, the Baylor Football team is now bowl eligible in 2021 with six victories on the season.

The Bears still have five more games in the regular season though, and continue to self-motivate as they look to reach even more regular season goals.

“The excitement to be out there and play together. I think that’s what motivates us,” said starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon. “We all push each other to get better and we have fun doing it. If you watch us during the game you see guys hugging each other and smiling. We are having fun doing what we do and so it’s like just come out here and you’re not going to be able to get this back in a few years so it’s just being here in the moment and being where your feet are.”