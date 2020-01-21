Baylor Football & Dave Aranda a Perfect Fit

WACO, TX – It didn’t take long for Baylor Athletic Director, Mack Rhoades, and Dave Aranda, to realize they both have the same vision, and would make a great team at Baylor.

“Very impressed with Mack Rhoades,” Dave Aranda said. “From the start, you could feel his vision, you could feel his energy, you could feel his passion.”

“Everybody in the committee said there’s just something special about Dave Aranda,” Mack Rhoades said. “Coach Aranda is a transformational leader of young men, and he is the right man to lead our program going into the future.”