Baylor Football DT James Lynch Shines in 3-Man Front

WACO, TX – Baylor Football had a bye this weekend, and they’re currently sitting in first place in the Big 12, sporting a 4-0 conference record, with an overall record of 7-0. Baylor’s defense has taken a big step in 2019, after switching to a 3-man front, which is very difficult to do, as they ran a 4-man front last year. Sophomore defensive tackle, James Lynch, has adapted quickly to the Bears new defensive scheme.

“In a 3 man rush, it’s 5 to block those 3,” Phil Snow said. “So those ends get pushed around sometimes, and I take my hat off to them, because it’s hard to rush the passer in a 3 man front.”