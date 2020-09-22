Baylor Football Elaborates on Houston Game Postponement

WACO, TX – Baylor Athletic Director, Mack Rhoads, and Baylor head football coach, Dave Aranda, spoke to the media on Monday, for the first time since postponing their game against Houston. Rhoades and Aranda provided a lot of clarity as to why they did not play.

The Big 12 has a game cancelation policy, and one of the guidelines is that certain position groups must have a minimum number of players available, and Baylor fell below the minimum for a specific position group, however, they could have decided to play the game, but felt it was not in the best interest of their student athletes.

As far as players being unavailable due to COVID-19 contact tracing, if an athlete was in primary contact with someone who tested positive, that player goes into a 14-day self quarantine, regardless if they test negative before or during the 14-day quarantine.

“Right now there is no mechanism to test out of that,” Mack Rhoades said. “That’s hard and fast rule, and that’s the conversation the Big 12 is having, that’s the conversation I’m sure the SEC is having, that’s the conversation that the ACC is having right, we’re all having that conversation about is there a way, right, here in the future, that you can test out of that.”