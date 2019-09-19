Baylor Football Expecting a Four-Quarter Battle against Rice

WACO, Texas — The Baylor football team has outscored their opponents 119-31 in the first two weeks of the season.

Head Coach Matt Rhule is not expecting an easy victory in Houston this weekend, though.

“I know Mike Bloomgren and I know Rice, they’re going to be ready for us, and we’ll find out if we’re gonna be ready for them,” Rhule said. “You look at it, we’re getting ready to play our last non conference game we really haven’t been tested, so we don’t know who we are, they’ve been tested, you know they’ve had to go play a top 10 team, a top 25 team and a team in Army that should’ve beat Michigan the week after So one thing I know about them is their battle tested.”

Junior defensive lineman James Lynch is looking forward to being in a fight and hopes he can play all four quarters this weekend.

“Getting taken out of the game it’s kind of frustrating because you work for 340 days a year, to be able to play 30 plays,” he said. “But now if you get to play whole game. You get to show a showcase your whole — all 60 minutes so it’s more fun for us. And also it’s just a test to show if a team can hang with us and we can hang with them.”

The Owls are coming off a tough loss against Texas, last weekend. Baylor’s familiarity with Texas helps the Bears evaluate the film better and get a better grasp of what Rice is doing to Texas’ personnel, but Quarterback Charlie Brewer is prepared for anything.

“I thought it was helpful,” Brewer said of seeing Rice play a familiar opponent. “We’ve watched that already a few times. I watched them play them and Wake Forrest. I think there’s definitely some good stuff there. Will they probably come out in something totally different? Probably. We just have to be ready for that.”