Baylor Football: First win Scoring Less Than 20 Points Since 2006

WACO, TX – The Bears are 8-0 on the season, and captured their fifth conference win on Thursday, beating West Virginia 17-14. The Bears defense had an outstanding performance, giving up only 64 yards the first half.

In the last few minutes of the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers had a chance to tie the game with a field goal, but senior defensive tackle, Bravvion Roy, blocked Casey Legg’s kick. It marked the Bears fifth blocked kick of the season. Baylor’s defense kept West Virginia out of field goal range their final possession, to solidify the win.

“Anybody that catches the ball, it’s like a net thrown on them,” Jordan Williams said. “Because everybody is triggering, everybody is seeing the quarterback, everybody is seeing the ball.”

“That was a tremendous, tremendous, defensive game,” Matt Rhule said. “When you hold someone in modern college football to 64 yards in one half, to 219 in the game, it’s really hard to do, and 83 of those coming on one play.”

“The defense played great,” Charlie Brewer said. “They won us the game, so hats off to the defense.”

Charlie Brewer said.