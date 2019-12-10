Baylor Football has a Bright Future

WACO, TX – The Bears are heading to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, which is a huge accomplishment, after going 1-11 two years ago. In the Big 12 Championship, the Bears continued to show grit, overcoming the loss of Charlie Brewer at quarterback, and holding Oklahoma to 23 points in regulation.

“We’ve had to work really hard to get to this point,” Sam Tecklenburg said. “To go from where we were just a couple years ago, to now, the program is definitely going in the right direction.”

“We’re a tough hard nosed group,” Matt Rhule said. “We find a way, we get better and better and better every year, you know, this is just the beginning for us.”