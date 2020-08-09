Baylor Football Holds First Fall Practice

WACO, TX – The Baylor Bears held their first fall practice today, and head coach Dave Aranda was very impressed. Aranda spoke to the media afterwards on zoom, and said it did not look like a first practice.

“The effort all throughout practice was really strong,” Dave Aranda said. “Everyone was ears wide open, eyes wide open, and then you have the veterans coaching up the younger guys as well, a rookie might have a question, and it’s getting answered and getting explained, just very impressive to see.”