Baylor Football Holds First Fall Practice

WACO, TX – The Bears opened fall practice today, and are entering year three under head coach Matt Rhule. The current seniors were sophomores when Rhule took over the program, and Rhule commends the seniors, with all they’ve endured, wearing the green and gold.

“I have a lot of respect for that junior class, now our senior class,” Matt Rhule said. “They didn’t choose the things that I do, they didn’t sit there and say, ‘you know, I want to go play for Matt Rhule and Phil Snow’. I sat in everyone else’s homes and said, ‘hey, this is what it’s going to be like’, and they chose it, this year’s senior class had it thrust upon them.”

Junior quarterback, Charlie Brewer, is entering his first season, where he knows he’ll be starting under center. Even though Brewer already has the job, he’s not taking anything off his game.

“Little bit of a different situation,” Charlie Brewer said. “But, then again, I’ve got to come in with the same mindset, I’ve got to get better at a lot of things.”