WACO, TX – The Bears dominated UTSA in their second game of the season, winning by a final score of 63-14. Baylor put up 546 total yards on offense, which is a far cry from two years ago, when UTSA defeated Baylor 17-10.

“They’re a different team than we were two years ago,” Matt Rhule said. “The biggest thing for me, is we’re not beating ourselves.”

“It shows that people just are trusting,” Clay Johnston said. “They’re growing more and they’re trusting, what we believe in, the process.”