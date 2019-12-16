Baylor Football in the Limelight

WACO, TX – Baylor’s coaching staff is back in Waco, after hitting the road recruiting high school football players. Matt Rhule’s program has received a tremendous amount of recognition, after their gutsy performance in the Big 12 Championship game, and the coaching staff heard all about, from football fans near and far.

“All across the country wherever I went, the championship game is what stuck out to them,” Matt Rhule said. “The way we battled back from adversity. I think the way we’ve done things, I think has really stood out to people.”