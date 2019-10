WACO, TX – Unfortunate news broke today for the 6-0 Baylor Bears, as senior linebacker Clay Johnston will miss the remainder of the season, after suffering a knee injury in yesterday’s game against Texas Tech.

Johnston had a clutch interception in the 4th quarter, and after the play, he left the game and did not return. Johnston is one of the biggest playmakers on Baylor’s defense, leading the team with 35 solo tackles, and 58 total tackles.