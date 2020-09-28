Baylor Football Makes History in 47-14 Blowout Over Kansas

WACO, TX – Baylor opened their season with a 47-14 conference win over Kansas. Dave Aranda became the first Baylor head football coach to win his debut with the Bears, since Chuck Reedy in 1993.

“Coach Aranda took a big step,” John Lovett said. “Being a head coach for the first time in his life, and he’s been there every step of the way with our team, so that felt really good for us to get that win under his belt.”

Trestan Ebner scored four touchdowns against Kansas, racking up 272 all-purpose yards. Two of Ebner’s touchdowns were on kick returns, making him the first player in Baylor program history, to return two kicks for touchdowns in the same game.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” Trestan Ebner said. “I would have thought Levi Norwood would have done it first, he’s a great player that I used to watch here, so I’m just thankful that I was able to put my name down in the Baylor history books.”