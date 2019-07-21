Baylor Football: Making the Most of McLane

WACO, TX – The Bears went 4-2 at home in 2018, with wins against Abilene Christian, Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State, while falling to Duke and TCU. As Baylor’s football program continues to progress under Matt Rhule, naturally, the fans are back in the stands, and the team would like to utilize their home field advantage, to the fullest.

“I want McLane to be a tough place for people to come play,” Matt Rhule said. “There are a bunch of Baylor people that are there having fun, celebrating, enjoying the atmosphere, enjoying the moment.”

Senior Linebacker, Clay Johnston, is very familiar with all the Big 12 football stadiums, and appreciates McLane Stadium.

“The Stadium is a lot louder than what people think,” Clay Johnston said. “Honestly, when we were playing at Texas, it sounds just like that stadium, so I’m pumped they built it that way.”