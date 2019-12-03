Baylor Football: Matt Rhule’s Message to Recruits

WACO, TX – Baylor’s staff is missing out on recruiting this week, since they’re preparing for the Big 12 Championship. However, it’s not the end of the world for Matt Rhule, since he’s building Baylor’s football program one step at a time, and recruits know exactly what Baylor football is all about.

“I think what recruits will find out about us is, if you come here, you’re going to get our best,” Matt Rhule said. “I see kids go off to college, and they come back four years later, and they’re the same guy. You don’t come here and go back home the same as you were, you go back better.”