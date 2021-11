WACO, TX — Coming off the team’s second loss of the 2021 football season, Baylor found itself at No. 18 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll that came out on Sunday.

The Bears now sit at 7-2 on the season and dropped four spots from last week, when they were No. 14.

Baylor Football will next be in action next week when the Bears host No. 4 Oklahoma at 11:00 am.