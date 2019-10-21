Baylor Football Ranked No. 14 in AP Poll

WACO, TX – Baylor Football moved up in the AP Top 25 Poll to No. 14, after beating Oklahoma State this weekend 46-27. The Bears were previously ranked No. 18, and since they moved 4 spots up, they passed the Texas Longhorns who are ranked No. 15.

The Bears have played with grit this season, coming back from three 4th quarter deficits in the last 4 games. Against Oklahoma State, the Bears trailed 27-24 in the 4th quarter, then scored 3 touchdowns to win 46-27.

“I think I never get too high, never get too low,” Charlie Brewer said. “I’m not gonna let a loud stadium effect how I finish a game, I think I’m pretty composed, and the other guys are too.”

“Offense, defense, special teams, everybody, we just stick together,” JaMycal Hasty said. “We say we’re gonna ride this thing out, and play hard for each other.”

“I thought we showed heart,” Matt Rhule said. “And I was very appreciative of our guys effort.”