Baylor Football ready for defensive challenge against Texas

WACO, TX — On Saturday, the Baylor defense will have its toughest test of the season when the Bears host a potent Texas Longhorns offense.

The Longhorns come into the game with the second best offense in the Big 12 while the Bears have the second best defense in the conference.

“Their throw game, their shot throw game is what stands out the most, and I think they’re their ability to get explosive plays is the best that we’ve seen,” said Dave Aranda. “Their running back is, to this point, the best running back that we would have seen and so I think it’s attack that I think is flexible and is really efficient.”