Baylor Football Coaching Staff Making Waves on the Recruiting Trail

WACO, TX – Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears had a wrench thrown into their offseason plans, as COVID-19 shut down the sports world. Aranda is coming off a national championship title with LSU, where he served as the defensive coordinator.

Baylor’s coaching staff is not letting COVID-19 hinder their recruiting progress, as the 2021 class is ranked 18th in the country. Mandy Knight caught up with Baylor football analyst/SIC’EM365 director, Grayson Grundhoefer, to find out more on the Bears recruiting trail.

“To be where they’re at right now, I mean you’re a top 20 school,” Grayson Grundhoefer said. “That means you’re gonna be able to compete for potential college football playoff, you have enough talent to actually do that.”

Aranda has an impressive resume, so naturally, Baylor’s program is very appealing to high school football players.

“I think the biggest thing that recruits always talk about is, how many guys he’s put in the NFL,” Grayson Grundhoefer said. “And the fact he just won a national championship, you put those two things together, and it gets kids really, really excited about Baylor and the future.”​

With the staff coach Aranda put together, the Bears should continue on their upward trajectory.

“The whole staff has really done a great job recruiting,” Grayson Grundhoefer said. “And that goes from new additions, all the way through Shawn Bell and Joey McGuire, who have been there a while, they’ve put together a staff, that I think recruits really respect.​”

Due to COVID-19, some schools missed out on junior recruits visiting campus, but luckily for Baylor, they had junior day before the pandemic.

​​”They got a lot of their top prospects on campus,” Grayson Grundhoefer said. “And that’s a big reason they already have 15 commits for the 2021 class, so it’s been hurtful, but I’d also say Baylor is one of the schools that’s actually favored the most from it.”