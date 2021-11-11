Baylor Football remains focused amidst distractions ahead of Oklahoma matchup

WACO, TX — It’s been a tough week for the Baylor Bears Football team.

Last Saturday, Dave Aranda and company lost on the road in a rivalry game against a reeling TCU team. Then on Monday, the team’s associate head coach Joey McGuire left to take over at Texas Tech.

Regardless, the Bears cannot afford to lose focus, with a top-15 matchup against Oklahoma on deck.

“I think everyone knows what’s what’s waiting for us there on Saturday and the the the stage we’ve got and the opportunity that’s at hand,” Aranda said. “I know that everyone knows the type of effort that it’ll take. I think for me to get it to where it is completely intrinsic and nothing extrinsically motivated, so it’s all about ‘hey, I’m going to be on purpose today, I’m going to get better today, these are things that I’m going to attack.’ I think that can be a superpower.”