Baylor Football Seniors Earn Final Victory at McLane & Punch Big 12 Championship Berth, After 24-10 Victory vs. Texas

WACO, TX – The No. 14 Baylor Bears defeated Texas at McLane Stadium on Saturday 24-10, marking their first victory over the Longhorns, since Matt Rhule took over the program. With the victory, the Bears clinched a berth to the Big 12 Championship Game, they’ll be facing the Oklahoma Sooners. The Seniors are thrilled to have won their final game of their Baylor career at McLane stadium.

“It feels really good,” Denzel Mims said. “Knowing this is my last home game here, it feels amazing, yeah it feels really good.”

“I’ve had a lot of special memories here,” Same Tecklenburg said. “We’ve won some really fun games here, it’s crazy the last four years have flown by.”

After the game, Matt Rhule talked about how special the senior class is, and how he’s honored to be a part of their lives.

“Proud of to know that senior group,” Matt Rhule said. “Proud of to know their parents, a lot of kids could have turned and run but they stayed here, and they’re leaving here having won 10 games, which is really hard to do in college football.”