Baylor Football: Speed & Conditioning Top-Notch

WACO, TX – The Bears have been practicing a few weeks now, and it’s easy to see that one of their priorities is conditioning. Baylor’s strength and conditioning staff has turned it up a notch, and the coaching staff is very happy with the results.

“I’m definitely pleased,” Frank Okam said. “I think our strength staff has done a great job, on getting those guys stronger and faster.”

The strength and conditioning staff has worked on improving the players at all positions, not just the skill positions.

“It’s showing up in our effort running the ball,” Frank Okam said. “We’ve got defensive linemen chasing players 60 yards down the field.”