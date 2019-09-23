Baylor Football Survives Four Quarter Test at Rice

HOUSTON, TX – The Rice Owls pushed the Baylor Bears for 60 minutes, outscoring them 10-0 in the second half, before the Bears sealed the game in the final minutes. Saturday served as a wake-up call for the Bears, as they open conference play on Saturday.

“If this was 2017, we’d all be jumping for joy in there if we’d won that game,” Matt Rhule said. “So don’t ever apologize for winning, but at the same time, understand that that’s not going to be good enough to win a lot of these games, moving forward.”

“We preached all week though that we should expect a fight,” Clay Johnston said. “Because Rice, they’re hungry for a win, just like everybody else, but I’m kind of thankful that we had to dog fight until the end, because we actually got to play for four quarters, especially before conference starts.”

Baylor’s offense hit on some big plays, but self inflicted mistakes limited their opportunities.

“If I’m disappointed with one thing,” Matt Rhule said. “It’s the holding and the penalties that hurt us. We have a lot of things to correct, but it’s better to correct after you win, than when you lose.”