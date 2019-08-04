Baylor Football: Talent & Depth Create Position Battles

WACO, TX – The bar has been raised for the Baylor Bears, since the team is entering their third year under Matt Rhule. At his press conference, he talked about the team being very talented, and there are no deficiencies in any certain area, players just need to step up, when given the opportunity.

“Guys have to remember, they were recruited for a reason,” Matt Rhule said. “You were recruited to play, so you were recruited to play as a junior, you were recruited to play, so if you’re a freshman, sophomore, and the opportunity comes, go out and take advantage of it, so I think the competition this camp will be really good.”

Rhule talked about coaching the Bears his first year, as compared to now.

“Sometimes, when you take over a program, you have to play guys, freshman, sophomores, before they’re ready,” Matt Rhule said. “Sometimes play guys that don’t deserve it, so now we have a bunch of guys that can play, at any given position, so true competition, they truly have to earn it. I feel good about that, and it’ll bring out the best in our players. “

Over the last few decades, the game of football has changed, and it will continue to evolve. Baylor defensive coordinate, Phil Snow, shared how he constantly stays informed, of any new trends in the game.

“I go to coaching school, and I listen to everybody,” Phil Snow said. “You can learn a lot from high school coaches, because where do the high school coaches go? To a variety of different coaching programs all over the country, and we don’t get that opportunity, because nobody lets us in there.”