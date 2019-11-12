Baylor Football: Terrel Bernard & John Mayers Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors

Baylor Press Release

By: Rachel Caton

WACO, Texas – Sophomore linebacker Terrel Bernard was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, while kicker John Mayers was named Special Teams Player of the Week for the 11th week of the season, it was announced today by the Conference office.

Bernard registered a career-high 19 tackles (13 in the first quarter alone), the most by a Bear since 2011, in Baylor’s triple overtime victory at TCU. Additionally, he tallied a career-best 3.0 tackles-for-loss, while registering a sack. The sophomore hauled in his first interception of the season and second of his career to halt a TCU drive at the end of the third quarter.

Mayers hit three field goals in regulation, including a career-long 51-yarder with under a minute left in regulation to tie the ballgame, 9-9. The field goal was the longest by a BU player since 2013. The redshirt freshman was also 2-for-2 in extra points in overtime. Additionally, he connected on a 36-yarder in the third quarter and a 24-yarder in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 of Baylor’s 29 points.

The honor is the second of the season for Bernard as he becomes the first Bear since Eddie Lackey in 2012 to win two Defensive Player of the Week honors in the same season. Overall, the Bears have had three Defensive Player of the Week honorees in 2019, the most since also having three in 2016.

The honor is the third of the season for Mayers as he becomes the first Bear to win Special Teams Player of the Week three times in his career. The Bears have now won Special Teams Player of the Week four times this season, the most in program history.

Overall, the Bears have won nine Big 12 weekly conference honors in 2019, the most in one season in program history.

BAYLOR’S 2019 BIG 12 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Sept. 9 – Denzel Mims (Offense)

Sept. 9 – Grayland Arnold (Special Teams)

Sept. 30 – Clay Johnston (Defensive)

Sept. 30 – John Mayers (Co-Special Teams)

Oct. 14 – John Mayers (Special Teams)

Oct. 21 – Terrel Bernard (Defensive)

Nov. 4 – Bravvion Roy (Special Teams)

Nov. 11 – Terrel Bernard (Defensive)

Nov. 11 – John Mayers (Special Teams)

BAYLOR’S BIG 12 DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

2001 – Samir Al-Amin, FS (Nov. 24)

2004 – Willie Andrews, RS (Sept. 27)

2005 – Colin Allred, LB (Nov. 21)

2006 – Dwain Crawford, CB (Oct. 2)

2007 – Jordan Lake, FS (Sept. 24)

2008 – Joe Pawelek, LB (Nov. 17)

2009 – Joe Pawelek, LB (Sept. 8)

2010 – Byron Landor, S (Oct. 18)

2010 – Byron Landor, S (Nov. 1)

2011 – Elliot Coffey, LB (Nov. 14)

2011 – Sam Holl, S (Dec. 5)

2012 – Joe Williams, CB (Nov. 19)

2012 – Eddie Lackey, LB (Nov. 26)

2012 – Eddie Lackey, LB (Dec. 3)

2013 – Terrell Burt, S (Sept. 23)

2013 – Eddie Lackey, LB (Oct. 21)

2013 – K.J. Morton, CB (Dec. 9)

2014 – Shawn Oakman, DE (Nov. 24)

2015 – Shawn Oakman, DE (Oct. 26)

2015 – Andrew Billings, NT (Nov. 23)

2016 – Orion Stewart, S (Sept. 12)

2016 – Travon Blanchard, NB (Sept. 26)

2016 – Ryan Reid, CB (Oct. 17)

2018 – Clay Johnston, LB (Nov. 5)

2019 – Clay Johnston, LB (Sept. 30)

2019 – Terrel Bernard, LB (Oct. 21)

2019 – Terrel Bernard, LB (Nov. 11)

BAYLOR’S BIG 12 SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

2003 – Robert Quiroga, WR (Nov. 10)

2004 – Braelon Davis, CB (Sept. 27)

2004 – Willie Andrews, S (Nov. 1)

2005 – Ryan Havens, PK (Oct. 10)

2005 – Daniel Sepulveda, P (Nov. 21)

2006 – Daniel Sepulveda, P (Nov. 6)

2010 – Derek Epperson, P (Nov. 1)

2011 – Aaron Jones, PK (Sept. 6)

2014 – Terrell Burt, S (Oct. 6)

2014 – Chris Callahan, K (Nov. 10)

2017 – Connor Martin, PK (Sept. 25)

2018 – Drew Galitz, P (Sept. 24)

2019 – Grayland Arnold, S/PR (Sept. 9)

2019 – John Mayers, K (Sept. 30)

2019 – John Mayers, K (Oct. 14)

2019 – Bravvion Roy, DT (Nov. 4)

2019 – John Mayers, K (Nov. 11)

-baylorbears.com-