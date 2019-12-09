Baylor Football Thankful to Play One More Game Together

WACO, TX – The Bears gave Oklahoma a run for their money in the Big 12 Championship, sending the game into overtime, but ultimately came up short. However, it’s not the end of the road for the Bears, as they’re playing Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The program is thankful to be playing one more game together.

“I know this senior class, we’re gonna leave it all on the line,” James Lockhart said. “And just go out with a positive note, this is a special, special team, the last time I felt something like this, was in high school, when we won state.”

“One more game together,” Matt Rhule said. “Let’s finish as a top 10 team, let’s get to 12 wins, which has never been done.”