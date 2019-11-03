Baylor Football: The Hunter Becomes the Hunted

WACO, TX – In college football, the 8-0 Bears are being talked about nationally, sitting first place in the Big 12, with the chance of the college playoff still on the table. Baylor has a big target on their back, however, they’re well aware, and up to the task for the challenge.

“As I told them, the hunter becomes the hunted,” Matt Rhule said. “You’re not surprising anybody anymore, like they’re gonna come out and give you their best game, be prepared for it.”

“Once you win some games, you’re gonna get everyone’s best shot,” Charlie Brewer said. “So I think it’s no different, you’ve just got to show up, and play your best football each week.”