Baylor Football Will Prevail in 2020 Better Than Other Schools

WACO, TX – Charlie Brewer is entering his senior season at Baylor, and with the trajectory they’ve been on since his freshman year, the team is bound to have success in 2020, despite any negative impacts of COVID-19. Successful teams have strong leaders, and with Brewer at the helm, there’s no doubt they’ll persevere through this pandemic. I caught up SicEm365 Radio Talk Show Host/Program Director, David Smoak, on Brewer’s mental toughness, and the team’s culture heading into 2020.

“That guy is just tough as nails,” David Smoak said. “He’s competitive, he comes from a family of quarterbacks, he is to me the x-factor, he can will a team sometimes to a win. You know, this is a program that has been through hell and back in the last four to five years, and some of the players on the team that are dealing with COVID, you have to be really tough minded, and Aranda and other coaches have mentioned, how impressed they’ve been. I think they’ve been through so much, that even though this is difficult, it might be something that they handle better than others.”

