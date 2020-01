WACO, TX – Baylor’s football team finished their season 11-3, a far cry from two seasons ago, where they only posted one win. Matt Rhule talked about the importance of the guys on that that 2017 team, and how they helped transform the program, to the 11 win team.

“On the 11 guys on defense,” Matt Rhule said. “Ten of them started on that 1-11 team, I think seven of them tonight started on offense, but you get what I’m saying, it wasn’t like we brought in five grad transfers.”