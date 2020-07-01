Baylor Has 80 Named to Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

Baylor Press Release

By: Kellen Coleman

IRVING, Texas – Eighty Baylor student-athletes have been named to the 2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, the conference office announced Wednesday morning. The list honors conference competitors who are new, incoming freshmen at their respective league institution.

For the eighth-consecutive year, Baylor has had more than 40 student-athletes earn recognition, joining Texas as the only other Big 12 school to do so. Since its inception in 2012-13, 453 Bears have been honored.

Seven Bears were nominated with 4.00 grade point averages, including Keri Collins (acrobatics & tumbling), Abby Luong (acrobatics & tumbling), Luke Dossey (men’s golf), Johnny Keefer (men’s golf), Brooke Botha (women’s track & field), Lynn Mantingh (women’s track & field) and Carson Yarbrough (men’s track & field/cross country).

Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team must be new, first-time/incoming freshmen that have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial coursework and achieved a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00.

The Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team was introduced in the 2012-13 academic year.

2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

*Indicates nominated with a 4.00 GPA

Acrobatics & Tumbling (13)

Karsyn Campbell – Exercise Physiology

Keri Collins* – Exercise Physiology

Kristin Dyson – Political Science

Tori Harris – Child and Family Studies

Shaye Lauro – Communication Sciences and Disorders

Abby Luong* – Film and Digital Media

Haley Mustafa – Environmental Studies

Alayja Reynolds – Pre-Business

Mikaela Robinson – Health Science Studies

Katherine Shiffer – Public Health

Drew Sliker – Exercise Physiology

Emily Tobin – Pre-Business

Navy Villar – Studio Art

Baseball (12):

Theron Brown – Pre-Business

Cade Currington – Pre-Business

Evan Godwin – Communication

Jack Hattrup – Pre-Business

Jared McKenzie – Pre-Business

Kyle Nevin – Pre-Business

Nicolas Balsano – Pre-Business

Hambleton Oliver – Pre-Business

Will Rigney – Pre-Business

Nolan Rodriguez – Political Science

Cutter Sippell – Pre-Business

Kyle Storemski – Pre-Business

Women’s Basketball (1)

Jordyn Oliver – Communication

Equestrian (13)

Maddy Bomba – Health Science Studies

Holly Carter – Health Science Studies

Brooke Giacin – Pre-Business

Bella Jacuzzi – Pre-Business

Daisy Kaufman – Biochemistry

Gabrielle Marty – Health Science Studies

Jenna Meimerstorf – Pre-Business

Elsie Naruszewicz – Public Health

Haley Petersen – Health Science Studies

Andie Pratt – Communication Science and Disorders

Christina Rogalny – Pre-Business

Dominika Silvestri – Pre-Business

Madeline Vorhies – Engineering

Football (10)

Jacoby Clarke – Pre-Business

Qualan Jones – Exercise Physiology

Collin Losack – Biochemistry

Tripp Mitchell – Pre-Business

Noah Rauschenberg – Exercise Physiology

Shevin Smith – Pre-Business

Griffin Speaks – Pre-Business

Yusuf Terry – Undecided

Hakeem Vance – Pre- Film & Digital Media

Kolby White – Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies

Men’s Golf (4)

Luke Dossey* – Pre-Business

Tyler Isenhart – Pre-Business

Johnny Keefer* – Pre-Business

Scout McNealy – Statistics

Women’s Golf (1)

Anika Veintemilla – Pre-Business

Soccer (5)

Madeline Bryant – Pre-Business

Michaela Gorman – Health Science Studies

Marissa Gray – Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies

Elizabeth Kooiman – Pre-Engineering

Tara Sumer – Pre-Business

Softball (4)

Katie Ellington – Pre-Neuroscience

Emily Hott – Pre-Business

Campbell Selman – Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies

Erin Talley – Health Science Studies

Men’s Tennis (2)

Rahul Dhokia – Pre-Business

Christopher Frantzen – Pre-Business

Women’s Tennis (1)

Daria Rakitskaya, Baylor Tennis Pre-Business Moscow, Russia

Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country (8)

Ava Bartlett-Miller – Biology

Brooke Botha* – Aviation Science

Leila Grant – Journalism

Mackenzie Hayward – Pre-Engineering

Sophia Leidner – Baylor Business Fellows

Lynn Mantingh* – Biology

Lauryn Simons – Baylor Business Fellows/Accounting/Finance

Ysabelle Tugano – Pre-Nursing

Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country (3)

Kade Hulett – Pre-Engineering

Elijah Morris – Undecided

Carson Yarbrough* – Political Science

Volleyball (3)

Campbell Bowden – Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies

Sara Jones – Journalism

Jena Kelly – Pre-Business