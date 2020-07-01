Baylor Has 80 Named to Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

Baylor Press Release
By: Kellen Coleman
IRVING, Texas – Eighty Baylor student-athletes have been named to the 2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, the conference office announced Wednesday morning. The list honors conference competitors who are new, incoming freshmen at their respective league institution.
For the eighth-consecutive year, Baylor has had more than 40 student-athletes earn recognition, joining Texas as the only other Big 12 school to do so. Since its inception in 2012-13, 453 Bears have been honored.
Seven Bears were nominated with 4.00 grade point averages, including Keri Collins (acrobatics & tumbling), Abby Luong (acrobatics & tumbling), Luke Dossey (men’s golf), Johnny Keefer (men’s golf), Brooke Botha (women’s track & field), Lynn Mantingh (women’s track & field) and Carson Yarbrough (men’s track & field/cross country).
Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team must be new, first-time/incoming freshmen that have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial coursework and achieved a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00.
The Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team was introduced in the 2012-13 academic year.
2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team
*Indicates nominated with a 4.00 GPA
Acrobatics & Tumbling (13)
Karsyn Campbell – Exercise Physiology
Keri Collins* – Exercise Physiology
Kristin Dyson – Political Science
Tori Harris – Child and Family Studies
Shaye Lauro – Communication Sciences and Disorders
Abby Luong* – Film and Digital Media
Haley Mustafa – Environmental Studies
Alayja Reynolds – Pre-Business
Mikaela Robinson – Health Science Studies
Katherine Shiffer – Public Health
Drew Sliker – Exercise Physiology
Emily Tobin – Pre-Business
Navy Villar – Studio Art
Baseball (12):
Theron Brown – Pre-Business
Cade Currington – Pre-Business
Evan Godwin – Communication
Jack Hattrup – Pre-Business
Jared McKenzie – Pre-Business
Kyle Nevin – Pre-Business
Nicolas Balsano – Pre-Business
Hambleton Oliver – Pre-Business
Will Rigney – Pre-Business
Nolan Rodriguez – Political Science
Cutter Sippell – Pre-Business
Kyle Storemski – Pre-Business
Women’s Basketball (1)
Jordyn Oliver – Communication
Equestrian (13)
Maddy Bomba – Health Science Studies
Holly Carter – Health Science Studies
Brooke Giacin – Pre-Business
Bella Jacuzzi – Pre-Business
Daisy Kaufman – Biochemistry
Gabrielle Marty – Health Science Studies
Jenna Meimerstorf – Pre-Business
Elsie Naruszewicz – Public Health
Haley Petersen – Health Science Studies
Andie Pratt – Communication Science and Disorders
Christina Rogalny – Pre-Business
Dominika Silvestri – Pre-Business
Madeline Vorhies – Engineering
Football (10)
Jacoby Clarke – Pre-Business
Qualan Jones – Exercise Physiology
Collin Losack – Biochemistry
Tripp Mitchell – Pre-Business
Noah Rauschenberg – Exercise Physiology
Shevin Smith – Pre-Business
Griffin Speaks – Pre-Business
Yusuf Terry – Undecided
Hakeem Vance – Pre- Film & Digital Media
Kolby White – Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies
Men’s Golf (4)
Luke Dossey* – Pre-Business
Tyler Isenhart – Pre-Business
Johnny Keefer* – Pre-Business
Scout McNealy – Statistics
Women’s Golf (1)
Anika Veintemilla – Pre-Business
Soccer (5)
Madeline Bryant – Pre-Business
Michaela Gorman – Health Science Studies
Marissa Gray – Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies
Elizabeth Kooiman – Pre-Engineering
Tara Sumer – Pre-Business
Softball (4)
Katie Ellington – Pre-Neuroscience
Emily Hott – Pre-Business
Campbell Selman – Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies
Erin Talley – Health Science Studies
Men’s Tennis (2)
Rahul Dhokia – Pre-Business
Christopher Frantzen – Pre-Business
Women’s Tennis (1)
Daria Rakitskaya, Baylor Tennis Pre-Business Moscow, Russia
Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country (8)
Ava Bartlett-Miller – Biology
Brooke Botha* – Aviation Science
Leila Grant – Journalism
Mackenzie Hayward – Pre-Engineering
Sophia Leidner – Baylor Business Fellows
Lynn Mantingh* – Biology
Lauryn Simons – Baylor Business Fellows/Accounting/Finance
Ysabelle Tugano – Pre-Nursing
Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country (3)
Kade Hulett – Pre-Engineering
Elijah Morris – Undecided
Carson Yarbrough* – Political Science
Volleyball (3)
Campbell Bowden – Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies
Sara Jones – Journalism
Jena Kelly – Pre-Business