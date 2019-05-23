Baylor Knocks off Oklahoma in Big 12 Tournament Opener

Baylor Baseball won their 5th-straight Big 12 Tournament game with an 8-2 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

Shea Langeliers wasted no time getting the Bears on the board with two-run homerun in the bottom of the first.

In the bottom of the 4th Andy Thomas followed up Langeliers with a no-doubter to right doubling the Bears lead, to 4-0.

Paul Dickens bounced back nicely going 6.1 innings scattering six hits and allowing just one run in the win.

The Bears will return to action against the winner of Oklahoma State and TCU on Thursday night at 7:30pm from Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.